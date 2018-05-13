Christina El Moussa Bares Nearly All In Sexy Bikini While On Vacation In Mexico

Christina El Moussa, who rose to fame thanks to HGTV's 'Flip or Flop,' is vacationing with her boyfriend.

Christina El Moussa is one hot mama!

Country Living revealed some exclusive photos of the co-star of the hit HGTV show Flip or Flop on vacation in Mexico, and let’s just say she looks absolutely amazing!

Christina El Moussa took to her Instagram to share some very intimate photos taken with her boyfriend, British TV presenter Ant Anstead, who jetted off to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate their six-month anniversary together.

Wearing a teeny-weeny bikini from L*Space, El Moussa said that she was happy to have “salty air and toes in the sand” with her man.

For his part, Anstead took to his Instagram to share a fun video of himself and his lady-love playing a spirited game of rock-paper-scissors to see who would have to get up to get margaritas.

It’s unclear as to when the couple first got to Mexico, but it looks like the trip is only for a few days.

In a previous Instagram post, Anstead challenged El Moussa to only pack whatever would fit in one carry-on suitcase and joked that he was trying to get Christina to go on a “low maintenance” diet.

Another Instagram post showed a picture of the couple’s hotel room, a luxurious suite that’s complete with an infinity pool.

And while many people who are fans of Flip or Flop seemed to be happy that Christina El Moussa had finally found love with Anstead, not everyone is a fan of the British television host.

One commenter on Christina’s Instagram page claimed that she’d “downgraded from a Bentley to a Ford Focus.”

This prompted Christina to fire back that Anstead was a “Rolls-Royce.”

Another commenter took exception to the fact that Christina was away from her two children on Mother’s Day.

However, it’s worth noting that since the trip to Mexico will only be for “a few days,” it’s entirely possible that Christina will be home in time to celebrate Mother’s Day with her kids.

Her two kids — daughter Taylor and son Brayden — are currently spending time with their father, Christina’s ex-husband Tarek, who is recovering after receiving a stem cell treatment for his back pain.

Christina El Moussa has been friends with the L*Space swimsuit designer for many years, and this isn’t the first time that her swimsuits have been featured on her Instagram page.