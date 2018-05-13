Helen Mirren Hits The Deck In Cannes

The 72-year-old actress sprains her wrist after taking a fall at the Cannes Film Festival

Dame Helen Mirren took a spill at the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France after doing interviews at Martinez Beach. Mirren, who most notably has played Queen Elizabeth in the movie The Queen, fell forward catching herself on her hands, injuring her wrist. Wearing an elegant royal purple jacket and flats, Mirren lost her footing and fell, requiring help to get back on her feet.

The Mirror said a Cannes on-looker saw the whole thing and was concerned about Mirren’s well-being.

“Helen fell flat on her face, and then everyone tried to help her up. She seemed a bit shaken.”

This is not Mirren’s first trip at the Cannes Film Festival, because in 2016, Helen fell at a red carpet event while trying to climb the stairs wearing high heels and a long gown at the premiere for The Unknown Girl. The year before, Mirren took an awkward step and fell at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival.

While at the Cannes Film Festival, Dame Helen Mirren is also promoting L’Oreal Age Perfect products which encourage women of all ages to go without makeup.

Mirren has told women that she takes her skin care seriously, but the best thing she has done for herself is to get her thinning eyebrows tattooed for that they don’t require any pencil or powder.

Recently, Dame Helen Mirren took on a big role, playing an American woman, Sarah Winchester, in the movie Winchester. The movie is the story about the Winchester rifle heiress who spent her life building a winding Victorian manor in San Jose, California, which was called “The Winchester Mystery House.”

Mirren’s character Sarah Winchester started construction on the San Jose property after the death of her father and her husband. It is known for rooms which are often the size of closets, and staircases which go nowhere. Pamela Haag toured the house for Smithsonian Magazine and described it as a puzzle.