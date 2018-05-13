Meghan Markle’s Father Allegedly Charged More Than $100,000 For Staged Paparazzi Pics, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Meghan Markle and her father have reportedly been estranged for many years.

You can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family.

And there’s no better evidence of this than Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be HRH The Duchess of Sussex, whose family has been a bit of a source of embarrassment in the days leading up to the royal wedding.

The Daily Mail has exclusively revealed that Thomas Markle — the otherwise-estranged father of Meghan Markle — has been staging various paparazzi photos and selling them for more than $100,000 to outlets all over the world.

Even though Prince Harry has issued orders to the press to leave his future wife’s family alone, Thomas Markle allegedly teamed up with infamous paparazzo Jeff Rayner and has been taking photos from the minute he got to London.

The most infamous case of Thomas’ alleged staging of the paparazzi photos was when he was seen in an internet cafe, shortly after he’d arrived in England for the royal wedding, and turned the computer screen towards the camera so a picture of his daughter with Prince Harry could be seen.

The photo was obviously staged to make it look like Thomas could only get in touch with his daughter through a computer screen.

These photos were released around the same time that an official decree from Kensington Palace was issued to “respect Mr. Markle’s privacy,” so this flies in the face of the dictated convention.

There’s no word yet on whether Kensington Palace has released a statement in the wake of this revelation.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/njqCaN55Gr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018

Other photos that Meghan Markle’s father allegedly staged with the paparazzi include, but are certainly not limited to, the photos where he was seen browsing through a book of tourist destinations in England, the photos where he was seen “working out” in preparation for the big day, and the photos where he’s being measured for a suit to wear to the wedding.

When the Mail confronted Mr. Markle with the results of their investigation, he alleged that he was “tired” of the British press hounding him for photos, and wouldn’t be giving any more photos or interviews.

In just over two weeks’ time, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor – the sixteenth Royal Wedding to take place at the castle since 1863. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/7xiRIa7eMy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2018

Meghan Markle is scheduled to marry Prince Harry on May 19 of 2018, in what is being called the “Royal Wedding of 2018.”