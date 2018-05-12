This marks the second time in 24 hours that Jenner's walked the carpet in a revealing gown.

Kendall Jenner has come to slay.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and supermodel is currently living her best life at the Cannes Film Festival and showing fans why every high-profile designer in the fashion world wants her to model their clothes.

Jenner made headlines late this week for rocking a barely-there mini-dress by designer Alexandre Vauthier. Jenner attended Secret Chopard party on Friday in a sheer, green number that showed off her flawless figure. Though Jenner went braless for the look, she did don some flesh-colored underwear to keep things just a bit more modest.

On Saturday, for the premiere of Girls Of The Sun, one of just three films directed by women at this year’s festival, Jenner doubled-down on her “Free The Nipple” stance, opting for a beautifully ruffled tulle dress accented with a matching belt. The stunning sheer gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture was from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 collection and Jenner opted to ditch the bra again to complete the look. Letting the girls go free twice within 24 hours? Bold move, Jenner.

Of course, the model is used to baring all for her work, walking some of the most prestigious runways in the fashion world in Haute Couture pieces that leave little to the imagination. It’s why she decided to have a little fun with the drama her daring looks stirred up on the carpet.

After stepping out in the revealing mini-dress on Friday night, Jenner got cheeky with her followers on Instagram captioning an un-edited photo of the look with an “oops.”

She also shared a snap on her Instagram story of her second sheer angelic look before hitting the red carpet at the film festival.

Jenner paired the showstopping-number with a sleek updo and a pair of gorgeous emerald earrings.

As bold as the reality star’s fashion choices may be, Cannes is one of the few film festivals where stars are expected to turn out and turn up their style for the red carpet. If the Met Gala is the Oscars of the fashion world on the East Coast, Cannes may as well be the Cesar Awards of fashion (that’s the French Oscars in case you didn’t know). Jenner’s in good company with her glamorous, sultry new look, too. Fellow models and friends Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have also been bringing their A-Game on the red carpet at the festival.