Two Twin Babies Found Dead After Being Left In A Hot Car For Nine Hours In Virginia

It's not even officially summer yet and already children are dying from being left in hot cars.

Twin babies were found dead in Virginia after having been left in a car for a suspected nine hours, an early case of kids dying from being left in a hot car as summer hasn’t even officially arrived.

As WTVR-TV (Richmond) reports, Chesterfield County police, EMS, and fire personnel were called to an apartment complex Friday at about 2:30 p.m. after reports of two children being left in a hot car. When first responders arrived, they found the infants, a 4-month-old boy and girl, unresponsive. EMS performed CPR on the children and managed to get them to a nearby hospital, where they died a short time later.

Major Frank Carpenter of the Chesterfield Police says that things like this are always “tough.”

“Extremely tough case when you’re dealing with young children, specifically infants and the circumstances involved in the case, when you’re dealing with infants that may have been a victim of heat exhaustion.”

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, believes she knows what happened. She (the neighbor) was at home when she got a call from the children’s mother, asking her to wake up the kids’ dad to come pick the mom up at work.

“That’s when everything happened.”

She believes that the kids’ dad had dropped the mom off at work and then come back home, completely forgetting that the kids were in the vehicle. Then, when he got up to go pick up the mother, he went to the car and found his twin babies inside, near death from heat exhaustion.

Chesterfield County Police investigating death of infant left in hot car. Second infant in critical condition. https://t.co/7mZW22pGP6 — WRVA Richmond (@1140WRVA) May 10, 2018

She described the parents as good people.

“They go to work they come home to their kids. They’re not any trouble, they’re awesome.”

Another neighbor, Donna Gusti, also believes the parents are good people who simply made a horrible mistake.

“It was certainly not an intentionally negligent act, it was a horrific mistake that can never be erased.”

As of this writing, no criminal charges have been filed, and it is not clear if any will. However, Chesterfield police have referred the matter to the Commonwealth Attorney.

Summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21, and already children are dying in hot cars. Back in April, Accuweather reported that this year’s unusually warm spring had, at that time, already contributed to two hot car deaths — one in Miami and one in North Charleston, South Carolina.