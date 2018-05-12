The Queen Officially Approves Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Finally

While Prince Harry had his grandmother’s consent to propose to Meghan Markle in accordance with the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, the queen still had to sign another formal document for the couple’s May 19th wedding to move forward.

Vanity Fair reported that Queen Elizabeth II signed “Instrument of Consent,” which is a document formally recognizing the union stemming from an 18th-century law. Earlier, on March 14, the queen consented formally to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at a meeting of the Privy Council.

After their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (who’s officially Rachel Meghan Markle) will receive the beautiful, handwritten Instrument of Consent.

According to a Sky News report, the document’s design gives a small look into the possible Coat of Arms the couple will also receive upon the completion of their nuptials. Incorporating many details representing both Harry and Meghan, the document beautifully blends the pieces of each person’s history together.

The document was created by a scrivener artist on vellum, which is a parchment paper made of calf’s skin and reserved for essential State documents. It reads, “NOW KNOW YE that We have consented and do by these Presents signify Our Consent to the contracting of Matrimony between Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, KCVO, and Rachel Meghan Markle.”

SIGNED SEALED DELIVERED: The Instrument of Consent, signed by the Queen to approve #harryandmeghan's union. Handwritten and illuminated on vellum, it shows a red dragon, rose, thistle and shamrock for the UK, plus a rose for the US and golden poppies for California. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/iJVKD7X5Cl — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 12, 2018

With a week to go until they say “I do,” People reported that Kensington Palace announced that American Bishop Michael Bruce Curry will provide the wedding address at the wedding, which will be at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor next Saturday. Curry serves as the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church.

Joining Curry in participating in the couple’s royal wedding will be Rt. Revd. David Conner, The Dean of Windsor, who will conduct the ceremony, and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, who will officiate the marriage vows.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan Markle’s parents will be with her to help her prepare for her wedding. Her mother, Doria Ragland, will help her as she dresses in the wedding gown that made her cry when she found it. Plus, Meghan’s father, Thomas, will walk her down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel where Prince Harry will get his first glimpse of his bride in her special wedding dress.