Jennifer Aniston Is Not ‘Moving On’ With Jake Gyllenhaal Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

Rumors that Aniston and Gyllenhaal are dating are fake news, says celebrity rumor watchdog 'Gossip Cop.'

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation in February and since then the tabloids have been setting them up with various people in Hollywood. One tabloid’s most recent target has been Jake Gyllenhaal who they claim Jennifer Aniston is “moving on” with. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is bogus.

According to Gossip Cop, the tabloid Closer is the one that’s reporting that Jake and Jennifer are dating.

“It’s no secret Jake’s always adored Jen and the feeling is very mutual, but there’s never been a right time,” the magazine’s reported source said, as reported by Gossip Cop. “Jake reached out after Jen’s split and said he’d love to meet up.”

The “insider” added that Jake and Jennifer met up in New York last week for a dinner date and that the former Friends actress felt good to have some “male attention” after her breakup with Justin.

But Gossip Cop claims that this notion that Jennifer and Jake are dating stems from an article that appeared in Woman’s Day recently. They reported that Aniston and Gyllenhaal went on a secret date in New York in April. But the celebrity rumor watchdog debunked that story. Gossip Cop countered that Jake Gyllenhaal was not in New York when the date purportedly happened. His rep stated that he was in Los Angeles shooting the film Velvet Buzzsaw. Jennifer was in the city at the time and was seen at a restaurant called Nello but that sighting happened during the day and Jake was nowhere in sight.

So the original story that the recent Closer article is based on is not factual.

People Magazine has reported that Jennifer Aniston is not interested in starting a relationship with anyone at the moment because she just “isn’t a fan of dating” as”she finds it awkward and unpleasant.” She still believes in love, People‘s insider maintains, but she doesn’t like all of the media attention that her private life generates.

As for the reason behind the Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux split, the source says that Jen had difficulty adapting to Justin’s New York lifestyle and he didn’t like the “insular” life that she lived in Los Angeles. According to the source, they tried therapy in an attempt to make things work. But in the end, the couple could not come to a compromise and so they decided to end their romantic relationship.

But just because Jennifer Aniston is single now doesn’t mean that she’s ready to jump into a relationship. And, based on Gossip Cop‘s reporting, it doesn’t look like she’s ready to “move on” with Jake Gyllenhaal, despite the tabloid’s claim.