The rapper has purged her Instagram account and made her Twitter profile private after Banks' nasty comments.

Cardi B has deleted her Instagram account and made her Twitter profile private after getting into a heated argument online with rapper Azealia Banks.

The feud began On Friday when Banks gave an interview on The Breakfast Club. Hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God quizzed Banks on earlier comments she made about the rapper which included calling her an “illiterate, untalented rat” and describing her as a “caricature of a black woman.” Banks, who’s beefed with plenty of women in the music industry over the years including Nicki Minaj, expanded on those comments during the hour-long interview, saying she felt the conversation around black women had been somehow reduced thanks to the emergence of artists like Cardi B.

“Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high,” Banks told the hosts while referencing Beyoncé’s Lemonade. “There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.”

Banks went on to label Cardi B as the “poor man’s Nicki Minaj,” accusing her of having a ghost writer pen her hit song, “Bodak Yellow.”

Now, Cardi B has clapped back.

The rapper, who is pregnant with her first child with fiance Offset, deleted her Instagram account and switched her Twitter profile to private over the weekend, but not before addressing Banks directly on social media. Card B appeared to comment on the video on Instagram, accusing Banks, who praised Beyonce in her interview, of dissing the singer just a few years earlier.

She went on to confront Banks’ opinion that she was illiterate — Banks made a point of attacking the way the rapper spells and pronounces her words, an issue Cardi B has been open about in the past saying her thick Dominican accent often means she has to re-record tracks in the booth.

“I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent,” Cardi B wrote.

She also posted a lengthy message on Instagram that some eagle-eyed fans were able to capture before the artists deleted her account. In the message, Cardi B called Banks out for consistently demeaning other black women before saying she hoped the artist found peace and confidence in herself instead of trying to tear other people down.

This is the first time Banks has gained a bit of press for her questionable opinions but considering Cardi B is probably under a lot of stress, promoting her new album and getting ready for the birth of her first child, maybe it’s best that she’s decided to take a step back from social media and mute the haters for a while.