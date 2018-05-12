HGTV ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Married Linda Phan In Breathtaking Italian Ceremony

HGTV Property Brothers star Drew Scott, 40, made it official with Linda Phan, 32. The two married in a magical Italian ceremony.

People reported that Scott and Phan, Scott Brothers Global creative director, said their vows to each other in front of 300 guests on Saturday. The couple’s family and friends flew to the Italian wedding location from United States, Latin America, Canada, and Scotland.

They said the wedding ended up being everything they could’ve dreamed of and more. Surrounded by the most important people in their lives, the blue Italian sky provided a beautiful backdrop for their nuptials.

They planned their wedding with a mind toward having a fun week away with family and friends. Their destination celebration began on May 9 with bachelor and bachelorette gatherings for the bride and groom. Then, on May 11, they had a lovely welcome party that included cheese and pasta making artisan booths. They spent the entire week enjoying each other and celebrating the official beginning of their lives together.

In lieu of gifts, Drew Scott and Linda Phan asked their guests to give a donation to their WE charity online instead, and they hope that their wedding gifts provide 50,000 people with clean water. The couple provided their guests with two Lug-designed travel bags as well as custom-designed Fortessa pizza cutters and plates. The Fortessa pizza accessories will also be available for purchase on Amazon with proceeds helping their #WEMovement and providing one person clean water for life for each set purchased.

As for their honeymoon plans? Us Weekly reported that the newly married couple will take a group to Ecuador for an awareness trip instead of doing a trip alone. While they probably won’t have a honeymoon baby, they certainly want to start trying to expand their family sometime in the near future.

Fans of Property Brothers and Cake Hunters are in for a treat because the couple’s buttercream frosted wedding cake will appear on the Food Network show. The episode of Cake Hunters featuring the delicious-sounding cake with flavors like vanilla with goat cheese, strawberry balsamic, red velvet, carrot, and chocolate hazelnut inside will air on June 25, at 8:30 p.m.

Best wishes for the newly married Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House couple.