‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Shares Series Of Bikini And Bathing Suit Photos On Bali Getaway

At 54-years-old, Morgan still looks hot, hot, hot!

She may be across the world from the hustle and bustle of her normal New York City life, but that doesn’t stop Sonja Morgan from continuing to have a good time.

Over the past few days, the Real Housewives of New York star has been showing off her toned body in a series of swimsuits while on her getaway. In a photo that was posted earlier this week, the mother of one poses on a padded lounge love seat in a gorgeous silver and white bikini.

The 54-year-old shows off her flat tummy in the picture and she confesses to her fans that she is enjoying her Bali getaway. To name a few things, Sonja says that she is impressed with the wildlife, spicy food, and the beautiful people. Morgan also tags her friend, Natalie, and says she’s thankful for being able to spend time wither her on vacation.

But fans of Sonja simply could not get over how good the reality star looks in her two piece swimsuit. In all, the picture gained over 8,000 likes and earned 350 plus comments.

“You have been a good girl. You look fantastic.”

“Oh la la! Looking great, Sonja! You’re an inspiration, beautiful and glowing from the inside out,” another fan chimed in.

Just two days later, Morgan posed for yet another bathing suit photo, this one a little more NSFW. In the picture, the Real Housewives of New York City star looks out into the deep blue waters of the ocean in a black bathing suit cover up. The 54-year-old got cheeky in the pic, pulling up the cover up to show off a little portion of her derriere.

And to add to the trifecta of swimsuit pictures, Morgan shared yet another one with fans two days ago. In the picture, Morgan poses in a low-cut, red one-piece swimsuit and pair of black and tan strappy heels. Sonja gives the photo credit to a waiter at her hotel, who she says takes photos “all day long.”

Morgan’s most recent photo gained a little more more attention than her previous bikini picture with over 9,500 likes and 732 plus comments. Fellow housewife Shannon Beador even took time to comment on the picture by commenting “wow” along with a series of emojis including a heart and fire.

You can catch more of Sonja Morgan on this season of the Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo. The show airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.