Time Travelers Welcome To Attend Stephen Hawking Memorial Service, But Will They Show?

At least 1,000 people plus time travelers from the future have a chance to attend Stephen Hawking’s memorial service.

According to a Mashable report, anybody ages 12 and over can sign up to attend the Service of Thanksgiving, and The Stephen Hawking Foundation will choose 1,000 people to participate. Those invited to sign up for a chance to go to the event include time travelers because the birthdate on the signup page goes two years into the future through December 31, 2038.

On June 15, Stephen Hawking’s ashes will be laid to rest next to Sir Isaac Newton’s in the halls of Westminster Abbey. The scientist passed away on March 14, 2018, as NPR reported. He spent much of his life in a wheelchair and used a voice synthesizer because he had ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

This memorial service isn’t the first time Hawking has been linked with time travelers. In 2009, he held a party and invited them to see if they would attend. The catch? He sent the invitations after the party occurred since it was for time travelers. Not too surprisingly, no guests showed up. Because nobody came to his party, he used that as experimental evidence that traveling backward in time is not possible. Of course, the study wasn’t exactly infallible.

London blogger IanVisits first noticed the future birthdate discrepancy on the application for the event, and it’s possible that the future birthdates represent a programming error instead of an actual invitation for time travelers to attend. Despite that possibility, it certainly seems fitting that the memorial for the world’s most well-known scientist extended an invitation to possible time travelers.

Hawking often appeared in pop culture, and recently, the CBS show The Big Bang Theory, released a cut scene in tribute to the scientist, as reported by Inquisitr. The scene occurred in the season 11 finale, “The BowtieAsymmetry,” after Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. For five years, Hawking guest starred on The Big Bang Theory in a recurring role.

For time travelers who might consider attending Hawking’s memorial, it might be best to heed the scientist’s warning that attempting to travel back in time could trigger radiation so powerful that it might destroy the spaceship used for such travel. Perhaps his previous advice will cause time travelers to stay home.