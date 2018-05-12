Stevie Wonder Calls Out Kanye West For Comments On Slavery

Stevie Wonder is not happy with Kanye West for his slavery comments.

Kanye West has been in the news a lot lately, making bold statement after bold statement. One of his most dangerous statements ever happened this past week, when he commented about slavery. West stated that slavery for 400 years seemed like a choice.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like choice,” West said.

Many celebrities have come out to bash West’s comments. Social media has seen quite a bit of outrage towards West over the comments. It didn’t help that he posted a picture of a signed “Make America Great Again” hat when most of his fans are anti-Trump.

Count Stevie Wonder is one of the celebrities who has come out publicly to slam West’s comments. In an interview shared by Fox News, Wonder called West out for his comments about slavery.

“There’s been a lot of talk about what was said by Kanye. I want people to understand that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie. We all know that slavery was not a choice. So I just think that people need to understand that if you know your history, if you know the truth, you know that’s just foolishness.”

West’s own wife, Kim Kardashian, has also made it clear that she is not happy about her husband’s comments. She even jokingly said that her first gray hair is due to the statements that West has been making.

“[Kanye] gave me my first gray hair this week, and I am blaming that on him.”

She did go on to say that West is doing well and is working on new music in his studio out in Wyoming.

“He’s doing really good. He’s in Wyoming recording, he has a couple of albums coming out, so he’s just focused on that.”

It has also been reported that the Kardashian family as a whole is not happy with West supporting Trump.

Others have sided with West on his comments about slavery, including Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.

“You know, we neither comment nor speculate on every single comment our external creators are making. Kanye has been, and is, an important part of our strategy. He has been, you know, a fantastic creator and that’s where I’m going to leave it.”

Stephen A. Smith, the well-known ESPN sports analyst, also slammed West for his comments on slavery.