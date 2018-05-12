Teddi Mellencamp Gets Ready For Mother’s Day By Sharing Throwback Maternity Shoot, Taking Soul Cycle Class

The reality star is sharing pre-mother's day posts and fans can't get enough.

Teddi Jo Mellencamp is gearing up for Mother’s Day in the best way possible.

According to her Instagram page, the accountability coach took in a Soul Cycle class in California with a group of her friends. In the caption of the image, the fit mom confesses that the pre-Mother’s Day Soul Cycle class has her and her gal pals feeling like they could accomplish anything.

In the snapshot, Mellencamp and six other women sit together in front of the Soul Cycle storefront. Each of the women is posed with a smile on her face and not surprisingly, they’re all in workout-chic clothing.

As fans who follow the reality TV star on Instagram know, the mother of three takes pride in sharing her workouts with her fans. If she isn’t going to a Soul Cycle class, she’s taking a run or a hike or doing some sort of other class to stay in shape. The 36-year-old also enjoys riding her stationary Peloton bike and is known for giving shout-outs to the instructors when she rides.

Prior to posting the Soul Cycle photo, Mellencamp shared a photo of herself and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, from six years ago. In the picture, Edwin is posed with his white shirt unbuttoned as he looks off into the distance. Teddi lays across her husband’s lap wearing only a bra. Her pregnant stomach is visible as the couple holds hands on Teddi’s side.

A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on May 11, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

In the caption of the throwback black and white picture, Teddi jokes with fans that the photo is from a “sultry” maternity shoot from when she was pregnant with her daughter Slate. Mellencamp also jokes that it took her “about a week” to get up from that position.

Many of Mellencamp’s 319,000 plus followers were sure to comment on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s adorable black and white throwback, giving it over 20,000 likes and 225 comments within just a day of being posted. Some fans kept it simple and only commented with heart emojis while other fans took time to comment and let Teddi know how amazing she looks.

A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on May 10, 2018 at 8:27pm PDT

“You look absolutely stunning.”

“That’s beautiful. Beautiful couple,” another fan commented.

Fans will have to follow Teddi’s Instagram account to see what she does to celebrate Mother’s Day tomorrow.