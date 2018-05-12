‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Worried About How Aubree Will React To Watching The Show When She’s Older

Chelsea thinks Aubree may find it difficult to watch 'Teen Mom 2' in the future.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska recently opened up about her time on the MTV reality series, as well as how she thinks her children will react when they eventually get to see the show someday in the future.

According to E! Online, Chelsea Houska says she thinks her son, Watson, will be fine when he watches the show back as he gets older. The Teen Mom 2 star says that Watson, 1, will see his family having “fun, family times” and his parents happily enjoying his childhood, as will likely be the same for the unborn baby girl Chelsea is currently carrying. However, it may not so easy for Houska’s oldest daughter, Aubree, to see the show.

Chelsea Houska says she worries about how Aubree may react when she watches certain episodes. “I think Aubree is going to be a little more difficult because she’s going to see the relationship with her dad,” Chelsea stated. As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, has not always been the most involved parent. He often goes long periods of time without seeing little Aubs, and has made some very shocking and hurtful comments in the past, such as telling Houska he would gladly sign over his parental rights to his daughter as well as calling her a “mistake.”

Adam Lind has also found himself in legal trouble on multiple occasions. Previously, he failed a court-ordered drug screen when he tested positive for meth. Adam quit Teen Mom 2 and has reportedly been seeing his daughter Aubree at a visitation center after Chelsea Houska went to court to get a more strict custody and visitation agreement in place. Adam is now not allowed to be alone with Aubree.

In addition, Chelsea Houska also petitioned the court to change Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer, taking the name of Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, who has been raising the little girl for years now. Houska was happy when the change was legally made, marking the first time that she and her daughter have ever shared the same last name.

