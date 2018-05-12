‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Mayim Bialik Gushes Over Working With Mark Hamill

"It will forever be: 'REMEMBER THAT TIME I MET MARK HAMILL?!?!?!?!?!?!?', the actress exclaims.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik felt all of the emotions when filming the Season 11 finale. And now that the long-awaited “Shamy” wedding is over, the actress is sharing her feelings on her blog – spoilers and all.

Nerding Out With A Star Wars Legend

One thing you may not realize about the cast of The Big Bang Theory is that, contrary to the characters they portray on TV, most of the main cast – that is, the four leading – aren’t actually “nerds” in real life. Watch any TBBT panel from any Comic-Con, and Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Johnny Galecki, and Jim Parsons will all tell you that they’re not about Star Wars, Star Trek, Game of Thrones, comic books, video games, on so on in real life. That’s just their characters.

Mayim Bialik, however, is different. She really is about nerd stuff – some of it, anyway. And that includes Star Wars.

So you can imagine her reaction, as a fan, to meeting the legend in person. Mayim says that, for the rest of her life, she’ll squeal with glee every time she talks about it.

“It will never be like, “Oh, remember that time I met Mark Hamill?” It will forever be: “REMEMBER THAT TIME I MET MARK HAMILL?!?!?!?!?!?!?”

And in case you were wondering, Mayim describes Mark Hamill as a consummate professional on-set.

“He is professional, funny, kind and approachable… He told some stories on set about Ethel Merman and some of the classic actors of Hollywood. I had not really thought of him as an actor even though of course he is; Mark Hamill, he’s just like us!”

About That Dress

For Mayim, putting on a wedding dress was difficult, she says, because it brought back painful memories of when she put on a dress for her real-life wedding. As a divorced woman, she says, she felt conflicted emotions on seeing herself in a dress.

But in-character as Amy, she says, the dress was truly the icing on her character’s cake. For eight years, Mayim/Amy have had straight hair, dull clothes, and minimal makeup. But for Amy’s wedding, she got full makeup, eyelash extensions, and a beautiful hairdo. But even so, the dress was all Amy.

“I would have been fine in a more “conventional” gown, but our producers really wanted Amy’s eccentricity to shine through. And it did!”

Shamy’s Future

For now, Mayim Bialik is as much in the dark about her character’s future as the rest of the TBBT cast.