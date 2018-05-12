Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Perfect Family Life’

Khloe is envious of her little sister's happy family life.

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly jealous of her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s family life with boyfriend Travis Scott and baby girl Stormi. Khloe, who recently gave birth to her own daughter, True, is said to be envious of how well things are going for Kylie while she is dealing with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

According to a May 11 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian thinks Kylie Jenner has everything she has ever wanted. Sources tell the magazine that Khloe, who is very close with Kylie, is upset because it’s hard to see Jenner head toward “the perfect family life” that she has “always wanted.”

Rumors are flying that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are headed down the aisle as soon as their relationship has reportedly gotten so much stronger since welcoming their baby girl. However, while Khloe Kardashian is happy for her youngest sibling, she is experiencing heartache at the moment that makes it hard for her to rejoice in her little sister’s excitement.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter. Photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just hours before Kardashian went into labor, and the cheating scandal erupted and is still making headlines a month later.

Khloe Kardashian has remained in Cleveland since giving birth to baby True Thompson and has decided to give Tristan a second chance. Recently, the couple has been seen having lunch together and heading to the movies. Kardashian has even started coming to Thompson’s basketball games again. However, Khloe’s family isn’t thrilled about her decision to stay with Tristan in the wake of the cheating scandal. Rob and Kim Kardashian are said to be both be upset with Khloe’s decision. However, the family is reportedly not putting any pressure on Khloe to dump Tristan at this time.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s life hasn’t been without drama. Recently, rumors began to circulate that her bodyguard, Tim Chung, is the real father of her daughter, and not Travis Scott. However, Chung released a statement claiming his and Kylie’s relationship is entirely professional and asked the media to stop disrespecting Jenner and Scott by spreading false stories.

While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship seems to be thriving, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s future may still be up in the air. For now, they’re focused on baby True, whom Khloe revealed via social media for the first time this week. Kardashian also told fans that True and Tristan look so much alike they could be “twins.”