NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Want To Re-Sign Derrick Rose

The Timberwolves reportedly would like to bring Derrick Rose back for another season.

Derrick Rose was one of the best players in the NBA just a few short years ago, but after multiple injuries, he has been bouncing around looking to prove himself. He started the 2017-18 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but ended up being traded to the Utah Jazz ahead of the trade deadline. Utah decided to move on from him immediately and Rose signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reuniting with former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau was the right move for Rose. He only played in nine regular season games, but showed flashes of his former self in the playoffs.

Rose ended up averaging 14.2 points in the playoffs and also chipped in 2.6 assists. It was enough to make the Timberwolves interested in bringing Rose back this offseason for another year.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Wolves would like to re-sign Rose this offseason.

Rose is a 29-year-old veteran point guard that provided a lot of value off the bench for the Wolves. It is unlikely that he will ever get back to the MVP form that he showed early on in his career, but he is still more than capable of making a major impact for his team when he’s healthy.

Bleacher Report adds that he likely wouldn’t be asked to play huge minutes for the T-Wolves next season if he chooses to re-sign, but that he would provide quality depth for Minnesota.

“He likely won’t be asked to play such a big role with the Timberwolves next season should they re-sign him, but he would be a quality mentor for 22-year-old Tyus Jones, who may be Minnesota’s point guard of the future.”

Wolves interested in bringing back Derrick Rose next season, per @JonKrawczynski https://t.co/7loAxmpjUx pic.twitter.com/BnZ8n7qpG7 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 12, 2018

Minnesota isn’t going to be the only team interested in signing Rose for a backup role this offseason. He isn’t going to be one of the most sought-after players early on in free agency, but he will be one of the more intriguing options after the first wave of free agents are off the board.

While he might not get a major role in Minnesota, it was obvious in the playoffs that he can be a difference maker. Minnesota may lose veteran free agent scorer Jamal Crawford, who decided to opt out of his contract to test free agency once again.

Expect to see Rose mentioned in quite a few rumors this offseason. He is still viewed as a quality backup point guard and his playoff success will make quite a few teams consider giving him a one or two-year deal.