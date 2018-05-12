All Of The Spice Girls Score Invites To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham—aka Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh Spice—will all attend the royal wedding.

The Spice Girls have made the guest list for the royal wedding. Singers Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham will all attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19, according to Us Weekly. The five recently reunited singers, who formed the 1990s girl supergroup the Spice Girls, are part of a 600-person guest list that will attend the ceremony and a celebratory reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle next weekend.

Spice Girls fans have been in a tizzy ever since Mel B. teased that the group would be performing at the royal couple’s wedding reception. In February, Mel dropped the news during an appearance on the talk show The Real, spilling that she and the other Spice Girls had been invited to the royal wedding with a “proper” invitation, then joked that he was going to get “fired” when hinting that they will perform.

Melanie C. later denied that the “Wannabe” singers would take the stage, and now a source tells Entertainment Tonight that while “the girls were individually invited to attend the wedding,” there is “no plan to have them perform.” But the source added:

“Although there is no plan to have the Spice Girls perform, it is a wedding, and who knows what could spontaneously happen.”

Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham will be accompanied by her husband, David Beckham, to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The former soccer superstar is close friends with Harry, and he and his spicy wife were both guests at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding in 2011.

Still, Victoria was initially reluctant to spill the beans on her most recent royal wedding invite. Last month, during an interview on James Corden’s late night show, Victoria said she didn’t know if she was going to the wedding. When Corden replied, “She’s totally going!” the Spice Girl said: “Yes. I think England is so excited. It’s so great, isn’t it? They look so happy.”

In addition to the Spice Girls, other celebs expected to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle include the bride-to-be’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams and Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra. According to CNN, other likely invitees Include singer James Blunt, with whom Harry served in the British Army, and longtime friend Joss Stone, who is an ambassador for Harry’s Sentebale charity and previously performed at a Kensington Palace benefit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel Windsor Castle.