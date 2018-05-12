LeBron James Speaks Out On Raptors Firing Dwane Casey, Says He’s Not To Blame

LeBron James gives his opinion on Raptors firing coach Dwane Casey.

Many NBA fans are still surprised that the Toronto Raptors have fired their head coach, Dwane Casey. Although the team ended up with the best record in the Eastern Conference, their poor performance against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers led to Casey losing his job. Now, James is speaking out about the situation.

As many NBA fans already know, LeBron James was said to be a major reason that Dwane Casey got fired. James destroyed the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last week, averaging 34 points, 11.3 assists, and 8.3 rebounds to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to four straight wins against the team, and send them home early, Sporting News reports.

LeBron James was asked this week about Dwane Casey being fired and what led to his dismissal. The NBA star said he didn’t know but said he couldn’t be blamed because he’s “not a one-man army.” Although LeBron was the superstar of the series, his teammates did step up at crucial times. Kevin Love came alive in the series, Kyle Korver posted some big numbers, and JR Smith brought some energy and excitement out on the court. Tristan Thompson also played better than fans had seen him play in weeks, despite the fact that he has been dealing with a lot of personal issues due to his involvement in a cheating scandal with his famous girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

LeBron James went on to say that he believes Dwane Casey helped turn the Raptors franchise around. However, Toronto’s All-Stars, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, couldn’t elevate their team past LeBron’s greatness. The Raptors were forced to go home after being eliminated by James and the Cavs for the third straight year.

LeBron praised Dwane Casey’s coaching over the past years, adding that he bets “they’ve improved in winning percentage every single year,” but says that he thinks the Toronto Raptors “front office wants playoff success,” and that is likely what it “boils down to.”

LeBron James has been in the past seven consecutive NBA Finals match ups and says he refuses to believe that his playoff success has led to multiple NBA coaches being fired. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play for two great franchises in my career, and play with some really, really good players,” James said.