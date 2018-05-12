Prince William and Kate Middleton served Chapel Down at their wedding

The countdown has started to the biggest wedding of the season, the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The name of the florist has been revealed and details about the cake, but the question about what wine will be served on the big day still hasn’t been confirmed. But Town & Country says that the most likely contender is Chapel Down, a British brand of sparkling wine that has been embraced by the royal family at several high-profile events.

Brut Rosé by Chapel Down was served at the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and it was also served at the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are committed to using as many local or national sources for their wedding, so Chapel Down seems like a perfect fit, as they still use British vines for their product.

But confirming that they are the official vintner for a royal wedding is a big no-no, so when Chapel Down Managing Director Mark Harvey was asked if they were pouring the bubbly for the wedding of Meghan and Harry, they demurred.

“I’m afraid I’m simply not in a position to confirm or deny! What I can say is we were thrilled by the news of their engagement and we sent the happy couple a magnum of Chapel Down to aid the celebrations.”

Chapel Down, located in the English town of Kent, is committed to being a British brand, but they are often asked why use grapes that are grown in England instead of France or Italy. Chapel Down states that they want a part of Great Britain to be in their product, and there is nothing more British than the “iconic chalk soil” the provides the growing medium in Kent. The soil at Chapel Down is said to be very similar to the soil in French wine region of Champagne.

Chapel Down also gets grapes from other places in England to guarantee their final product and make sure that drastic changes in weather don’t hurt their productivity, according to Harvey.

“We also source our fruit from a wider geographic area – from Essex to Hampshire – to ensure we maintain consistency and that the risks of crop failure through frost and climate are reduced.”

Royal florist Shane Connolly believes that Meghan and Harry will also try to stay close to home when presenting their flowers for their personal royal wedding. Connolly says that he has been able to do whole events on the scale of a royal wedding exclusively with British-grown flowers and plants.