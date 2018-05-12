Kim Kardashian Says She Wants Another Baby, Has Mommy Group Chat With Khloe & Kylie

Kim Kardashian talks motherhood and vibing with Khloe Kardashian's parenting style.

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the possibility of expanding her family again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate in January, but she’s already revealing that she would like to have another baby.

According to a May 11 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week and opened up about all of the issues going on in her family. When Kim was asked if she would have a fourth child, she said she would like to have one more. “I would try for one more,” Kim stated, adding that using a surrogate was a “game changer” and allowed her to spend “so much more time” with the older children in order to get them used to the idea of having a new baby.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian are in a mommy group chat, where they talk about everything from strollers, formula, and sleeping patterns. As fans may remember, Kylie welcomed her first child, a little girl named Stormi, back in February, and Khloe gave birth to her first baby, a daughter named True, in April. All three of the sisters now have infant baby girls, are now in constant communication about all things mommy related.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that out of all of her siblings who have children, Khloe Kardashian has the parenting style that is the most similar to hers. “She’s seen how I raise my kids, we vibe,” Kim told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, adding that Khloe is “such a good new mom.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian also answered some questions about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson during the interview. Kim revealed that after she went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said Tristan cheating on Khloe was “f—ed up” that Thompson blocked her on social media. She was also very hesitant to reveal whether or not she is rooting for her sister’s relationship to work in the wake of the shocking cheating scandal. She later insisted that she’s “always” rooting for Khloe.