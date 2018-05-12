‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marci Miller’s Exit Could Mean the End Of Chad & Abby

Is this the end for Chad and Abby on 'Days of our Lives?'

Days of our Lives spoilers have already confirmed that actress Marci Miller will be leaving the role of Abigail Deveraux-DiMera in the near future. DOOL fans were stunned to hear that Miller had decided not to renew her contract with the NBC soap opera in the midst of such a huge storyline centered around Abby’s split personality disorder.

According to Soap Hub, Marci Miller’s exit won’t see Abigail gone from Salem, at least not yet. Actress Kate Mansi has been confirmed to return to Days of our Lives to reprise the role of Abby. However, DOOL fans are worried that the casting shakeup could mean the departures of both Chad and Abigail from Salem in the very near future.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kate Mansi has only signed on to reprise the role of Abigail for a short time. This means that the soap will have another problem on their hands soon. Do they find yet another recast for the character, or write Abby out of the storyline?

In addition, actor Billy Flynn, who plays Abigail’s husband, Chad DiMera, on Days of our Lives, has a contract that is also set to expire soon. Rumors are flying that Flynn may also want to leave the show and that Kate Mansi is only filling in until DOOL can find a way to write the couple off together.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad tries to help Abigail remember the night of Andre's murder.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/1QzloR9sQP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 9, 2018

Days of our Lives viewers have raised Chad and Abigail to the level of super couple status over the years. They are currently a huge fan favorite among viewers and losing them would be a huge blow to the fans. DOOL watchers have already lost couples such as Bo and Hope, and Sami and EJ in recent years, and it would be upsetting for them to watch the pair they lovingly call “Chabby” exit Salem as well.

While no word on the future of Chad and Abigail has been revealed by the show, fans will be tuning in each week to see how the storyline plays out as Marci Miller leaves and Kate Mansi transitions back into the role that made her household name among Days of our Lives fans.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.