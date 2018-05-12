Elon Musk’s LA Tunnel That Will Be Used To Test A Revolutionary Transportation System Is Nearly Finished

Once approved by regulators, members of the public in LA will be offered free test rides on Elon Musk's new electric sleds to avoid what Musk called the city's 'soul destroying' traffic.

Elon Musk has just made the exciting announcement that the special tunnel in LA that The Boring Company has been building has nearly reached completion. The tunnel was created with the idea of building the world’s most unique and revolutionary transportation system, which will see busy commuters being shuffled around the city on electric sleds.

Once regulators have fully approved the new transportation scheme, Musk tweeted the thrilling news that within the next few months members of the public will even be allowed to hop on the ride themselves and test it out, as Phys.org report.

The ingenious system conjured up by Elon Musk has been explained as a transportation model that will have special vehicles that make their way down elevators into a large underground tunnel. Once the tunnel has been reached, commuters will then be pushed quickly along on skates, which are electrically powered.

If you’re wondering just how well this might work in a city that is as notoriously congested as LA, Musk’s idea is to have many different tunnels that commuters will descend to in order to escape what could eventually become quite heavy traffic below ground. This is important to Musk, who once said that traffic in LA was “driving me nuts” and that he was “going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.”

In terms of price, Elon Musk has also noted that his new transportation system will be cheaper than riding a bus.

“As mentioned in prior posts, once fully operational (demo system rides will be free), the system will always give priority to pods for pedestrians & cyclists for less than the cost of a bus ticket.”

The new test tunnel in LA will stretch for two miles beginning at the SpaceX rocket plant and end just east of LAX. With the Hawthorne City Council having approved the tunnel’s plan last year, it is Elon Musk’s hope that he will be able to move his visionary transportation system into the city proper, something that would need the City Council’s approval first.

Musk would also very much like to create a tunnel that would run from the 405 around LAX all the way to the San Fernando Valley near U.S. Highway 101, which would cover a distance of approximately 17 miles.

With Elon Musk’s new LA tunnel nearly finished, prepare yourself for a new mode of transportation that could eventually end what Musk has called ‘soul destroying’ traffic.