Rihanna Hilariously Shut Down A Reporter’s Royal Wedding Question

No, she hasn't been invited.

Note to reporters everywhere: Don’t ask Rihanna dumb questions.

The singer and Fenty Beauty mogul has proven she has no qualms about throwing shade on the internet or in person. She regularly calls out outlets like MTV News and Celebuzz when they make the mistake of dropping her name on Twitter and her clap backs aren’t just reserved for social media either.

Rihanna had a priceless exchange with an Access Hollywood reporter on the red carpet for the launch of her new lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. You know, the one with the handcuffs.

The reporter quizzed the “Wild Thoughts” singer on whether or not she’d be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials this month. Now, just as a bit of background to this seemingly out-of-the-blue question, back in 2016, Rihanna met Prince Harry while he was touring the Caribbean for World AIDS Day. Like his mother, Princess Diana, Harry is invested in humanitarian relief and regularly makes trips like the one to Barbados where he met the singer for the first time.

Apparently, one meeting is all it takes to get an invite to the Royal Wedding, at least, in this reporter’s mind.

Rihanna quickly (and hilariously) roasted the interviewer for asking such a ridiculous question asking why he’d think she would be attending the wedding. The reporter answered, “Because you met him,” and Rihanna had the most savage response.

“Okay, you met me. You think you’re coming to my wedding?”

Yikes. That burn must sting. Also, is that a not-so-subtle hint that Rihanna is engaged?

Access Hollywood had fun with the situation, sharing the clip on social media.

When you get roasted by @Rihanna ???????? Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0 — Access (@accessonline) May 11, 2018

Clearly, the entire exchange was all in good fun and Twitter is now hailing the singer for doing what she always does and keeping it real.

LMAOOOOOO this was funny af https://t.co/ut2jHdSYHT — QUEEN. (@ToldByMe) May 11, 2018

That wasn't a roast, that was Rihanna in her own inimitable way letting you know you asked her a very stupid question ???? — Golden___Brown (@Golden___Golden) May 12, 2018

Of course, just because she’s not attending doesn’t mean Rihanna can’t offer her well-wishes to the happy couple. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, also during the launch of her lingerie collection, Rihanna was asked what intimates from her line she might recommend to Meghan Markle for her wedding night. Handcuffs didn’t make the list but Rihanna did say the line carried some bridal wear, it just depends on what the couple would be in the mood for.

“We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation,” Rihanna said. “But I mean, really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be.”

Oh Rihanna, never change.