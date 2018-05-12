Man Caught On Camera Having Sex With Horse, Suspect Nabbed After Returning Days Later To Rape The Horse Again

Michael Jemison is accused of two counts of having sex with the horse, which was pregnant and close to giving birth.

Michael Jemison could have gotten away with the bizarre crime, but police say he just couldn’t resist.

The 30-year-old Tennessee man was arrested this week on charges that he broke into a farm and had sex with a pregnant horse — then returning days later to rape the horse again. As Fox 17 reported, the farmer had been watching surveillance footage to see when the horse was ready to give birth when he saw a man breaking into the farm and engaging in various forms of intercourse with the animal.

The farm’s owner called a veterinarian who took swabs with DNA, but they were not able to find the identity of the perpetrator.

That is, until Jemison came back. Police say the 30-year-old returned to the farm on Saturday to have sex with the horse again, and this time the farmer caught him in the act and called the police. Jemison allegedly fled the property but left behind his car that had his wallet and identification inside.

As Fox 13 Memphis reported, police reviewed the farm’s surveillance footage and saw the man again having sex with the horse. Police said Michael Jemison admitted to being on the property, saying he was drunk and was afraid of being pulled over. He asked for a lawyer and then refused to answer any further questions, the report noted.

As the Merced Sun Star reported, this is not the first time that Jemison has been in trouble for sex-related crimes. He previously pleaded guilty to child porn charges in 2016, the report noted.

This is not the first case of alleged animal abuse to make headlines this week. In Oklahoma, 35-year-old Jeffrey Don Edwards was arrested and charged with shooting his teenage daughter’s dogs to death because the girl would not clean the dishes. According to police, Edwards took the animal to the edge of his property and shot them both to death, then later bragged about the crime to a convenience store employee. Edwards was booked on felony charges of animal cruelty.

(This guy again!) A 30 yo Tennessee man has been jailed on 2 counts of sex act w/ an animal. Michael Jemison was captured after owners of the horse reviewed surveillance video. While reviewing the footage captured on April 29, the owner observed Jemison… https://t.co/KO9fbCZU2V — parker (@Pnwowl) May 12, 2018

Michael Jemison has been charged with two counts of sexual activity with animals and two counts of burglary. He is being held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center on $75,000 bond.