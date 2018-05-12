Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Tim Chung Speaks Out About Baby Stormi’s Paternity

Tim Chung releases a statement about the Kylie Jenner paternity rumors.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dealing with rumors surrounding the paternity of their daughter, Stormi, for weeks. The rumors started when fans caught sight of Kylie’s bodyguard, Tim Chung, and believed that little Stormi resembled him more than she does Travis.

Previously, when Tim Chung was asked if he was the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, he stayed silent. However, when fans began to take his silence for an admission of paternity he decided to speak out, although having to comment on such things seems out of his comfort zone.

According to a May 12 report by TMZ, Chung released a statement revealing that he is a “very private person,” and that he would usually “never” respond to any sort of gossip, especially reports that are “so ridiculous that they are laughable” such as the paternity of Kylie Jenner’s baby. However, out of “deep respect” for Kylie, Travis Scott, and their families, he is setting the record straight. Tim says that the only interaction he has ever had with Jenner has been in a “strictly professional capacity.”

Tim Chung goes on to say that there is “no story” to report on when it comes to himself and Kylie Jenner’s child, and asks that the media refrain from including him in “any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”

Birthday A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on May 10, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

On Thursday night, paparazzi caught up with Tim Chung outside of Delilah nightclub and asked him point blank if he was the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby. Tim had a coy smile on his face while cameras flashed and although he shook his head, seemingly trying not to laugh, he did not answer the question. Now, his statement speaks volumes, as he claims that he and Kylie were never intimate and that assuming anything about their relationship is very disrespectful to Jenner, as well as Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi.

My first and last comment. A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on May 12, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Travis Scott’s mother got wind of the rumors and pushed her son to ask Kylie Jenner for a paternity test. However, sources reveal that Travis wasn’t worried about the tabloid gossip surrounding Kylie and Tim Chung.