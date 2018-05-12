Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She Is Close To Welcoming Her Twins

Meghan King Edmonds has been set on being a twin mom since she underwent her first IVF transfer. The Real Housewives of Orange County chronicled her effort to get pregnant and have a child with her husband, Jim Edmonds. After the transfer, Meghan was confident she would be pregnant with twins. As it turned out, one of the embryos didn’t take, and she was left with a singleton pregnancy. Edmonds was devastated by the news when she found out she wasn’t expecting twins.

Her daughter was born on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Meghan King Edmonds announced that she was expecting again back in November, right around Aspen’s birthday. This was special because this time around she is actually carrying twins. According to People, Meghan King Edmonds could welcome her twin boys any day now. She revealed she has hit the 33-week mark in her pregnancy, and should anything happen, the babies would be fine to come. There may be a little extra stay in the hospital, but the extreme danger zone has passed.

While The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming, Meghan King Edmonds has decided not to return to the show. It was a stressful time for the reality star, and being pregnant with twins was not the right combination. Edmonds moved to St. Louis so that her husband could be close to his other kids and his job, which has been an adjustment. Not seeing Meghan on the show will bring mixed emotions, but there is hope that one day she may make a return, even if only a cameo.

Before and after @julie_king8 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on May 6, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

The next few weeks are going to be tough for Meghan King Edmonds who already mentioned she has hit the miserable stage in her pregnancy. Carrying twins isn’t like a regular pregnancy, and there have been many changes for her over the last few months. Edmonds revealed she is having a hard time breathing because the babies are getting bigger. Getting up and down stairs is virtually impossible, and bending at the waist is unimaginable. While the twins are officially due in June, there is a good chance that Meghan King Edmonds could welcome her sons at any point this month.