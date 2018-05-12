Just in time for Mother's Day.

Celebrity moms. They’re just like us. Except when it comes to social media.

While most moms struggle to figure out how to send a Tweet or abuse their text messaging privileges, celebrity moms have got this whole millennial generation figured out. It’s why their Instagram feeds are some of the most followed in Hollywood. Pics of cute babies, lavish trips to Disney World, and the inner workings of their billion-dollar businesses mean, when it comes to social media, celebrity moms just know what we want.

Here are a few celebrity moms worth a follow on Instagram.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba made a name for herself by easily beating up bad guys on TV and in the movies. She played a tough-as-nails genetically engineered super soldier on Fox’s Dark Angel, starred opposite Bruce Willis in Sin City, and played genius scientist/invisible superhero Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four, so of course, when Alba decided to take motherhood on, she went above and beyond. Not only does she regularly update fans on the chaotic life of her growing brood – she just welcomed a third child with husband Cash Warren – but she also gives her followers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run her billion-dollar Honest Co., which offers pretty much everything a new mom could need.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is a former Spice Girl, a fashion designer, and, if we’re judging by her Instagram, one cool as hell mom. She regularly shuffles her three kids from coast to coast – her eldest son Brooklyn is old enough to live on his own at this point – letting them sit front row at New York Fashion Week, walking them down red carpets, and every now and then, doing normal family activities like going to Disney World. She also gave us a gem of a video showing Brooklyn surprising hubby David Beckham on his birthday so be ready for some feels when you hit that follow button.

Beyonce

Beyonce belongs on every cool mom list that exists, to be honest. The singer and new owner of Coachella (not really, but also, kind of) usually shares pics of fierce outfits and her performances but every so often we’re #blessed with the most famous Carter, Blue Ivy. Sure, Beyonce’s got two beautiful twin babies now, but Blue is the O.G. Scrolling through snaps of her dressed to the nines, having fun with her mom is the closest we’ll ever get to our dream of being adopted by Beyonce.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is another cool mom that doesn’t mind capturing the chaos of her big family. Hudson has said she believes raising kids takes a village and with her famous parents and siblings, she certainly has one. Usually, fans will get a peek at what family get-togethers with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell look like on Hudson’s Instagram but she also recently shared the gender reveal of her third child, a little girl, and we promise, you’re not prepared for the cuteness.

Reese Witherspoon

Warning: Don’t visit Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram if picturesque vacation photos make you green with envy. The actress and business owner believes in taking a break, usually on a beach with her gorgeous family, whenever she can. On the bright side, her social media serves as a travel bucket list for us regular folks. Witherspoon also snaps pics of her kids which includes daughter and doppelganger Ava Phillippe and the two are ultimate mommy-daughter goals.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is the perfect celebrity mom to follow if you’re looking for a bit of motivation. Motherhood is a new thing for the Wimbledon champ so expect to be bombarded with adorable photos of her baby girl (not that we’re complaining) but Williams isn’t shy about sharing her comeback routine. There are videos of her workouts and competing in athletic competitions, all in preparation for when she eventual slays again on the court.

Pink

Pink proved she was the feminist mom we all dream of when she brought her daughter to an awards show and dedicated her acceptance speech to empowering the next generation. Her Instagram follows that same theme, gifting fans with glimpses of her life on tour, balancing parenting with performing and of course, hanging out with her cool kids.

Chrissy Teigen

There a plenty of cute celebrity kids out in the world right now but Luna Legend is in a class by herself. Photos of the adorable tot litter mom Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram and when the model and TV host isn’t documenting precious moments with her baby and doting husband John Legend, she’s giving us major foodie inspiration with the delicious dishes she cooks on the reg.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is a comedic actress and nowhere is that more apparent than on her Instagram feed. The Good Place star loves to get hilariously real about the pros and cons of parenting but she also uses her social media presence for more serious issues: like her extensive activist work.