Rob Kardashian Reportedly Unwilling To Make Nice With Tristan Thompson After He Hurt His Sister

Rob isn't willingly to forgive and forget when it comes to Tristan's cheating scandal.

Rob Kardashian is not willing to forgive Tristan Thompson for cheating on his big sister. As fans know, the NBA star was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their first child together, daughter True. Now, Rob is holding a grudge against the man who hurt his sister.

According to a May 12 report by TMZ, Rob Kardashian is still furious with Tristan Thompson. Sources tell the site that the youngest Kardashian sibling won’t be forgiving Tristan anytime soon, and that he believes Khloe can do much better when it comes to finding a life mate. The insider adds that although Khloe and Tristan have gotten back together and are working on their relationship, Rob’s “not having it.”

Rob Kardashian reportedly thinks Tristan Thompson is a jerk, and he doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to move on from Thompson disrespecting and embarrassing Khloe Kardashian, the sister he is the closest to. Although the rest of the Kardashian family has reportedly agreed not to pressure Khloe into leaving Tristan, Rob allegedly doesn’t agree and has been “adamant” about his sister deserving better and moving on from the relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Kardashian isn’t the only member of the family who is upset with Khloe Kardashian’s decision to give Tristan Thompson another chance. Khloe’s big sister Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she is unhappy with the situation.

Recently, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that the situation was “sad” and “f—ed up.” Later, she did an interview with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, revealing that Tristan had blocked her on social media, and hesitated when asked if she was rooting for Khloe and Tristan to work things out. Sources told Radar Online that Kim “hates” Tristan for what he did to Khloe and thinks that her sister should leave him and bring baby True back to L.A. to live among her friends and family members.

It seems that Rob Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian family may be in store for some awkward run-ins with Tristan Thompson in the future. However, it seems everyone is willing to do what’s best for baby True, and Rob is reportedly excited to spoil his new little niece, whom he says is “gorgeous.”