Khloe Kardashian Debuts Baby True And She Looks Just Like Her Daddy

The newborn daughter of the 'KUWTK' star and her NBA star boyfriend makes her debut on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl may be her little “mama,” but it looks like she’s a daddy’s girl—at least when it comes to her looks. The newborn daughter of the Keeping With the Kardashians star and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson made her social media debut via an adorable Instagram post, and she is a dead ringer for her famous daddy.

Early Saturday morning, Khloe Kardashian shared a video post that shows baby True gazing up at her. The post features a cute butterfly-filled Instagram filter that includes a flower superimposed on True’s cheek.

“I love you, pretty girl. Happy one-month-old, mama,” Kardashian says to her daughter in the video. The post is captioned, “Happy one month True.”

Baby True was born on April 12, and Khloe has given glimpses of her, but this is the first time fans have been able to see the baby’s whole face. Khloe previously shared a Snapchat selfie of herself holding her baby, but only the newborn’s arm, dressed in a white and pink onesie, was revealed.

Now that fans can see True’s face, it’s obvious she got her good looks from both her mommy and her daddy, although she favors her NBA star dad. Thompson is also a father to a 17-month-old son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

You can see Khloe Kardashian’s social media debut of True below.

????Happy One Month True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Baby True’s one-month birthday comes on Mother’s Day weekend, and first-time mom Khloe has already revealed that she plans to spend her special day bonding with her daughter. Earlier this week, Kardashian posted a Mother’s Day message on her app to reveal how she planned to spend her special weekend.

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ, and my sisters — but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy, too!” Khloe told her fans. “As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.”

While baby True was born amid relationship drama between her parents (Entertainment Tonight and other media outlets detailed allegations that the NBA star cheated on Khloe with multiple women while she was pregnant), the couple was recently spotted out together. But for Mother’s Day weekend, Thompson will be heading to the NBA playoffs in Boston, so Khloe and True will have some more alone time—and hopefully more photo ops.