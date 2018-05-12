'Hollywood Life' says Disick has 'baby fever'

Scott Disick has three children with Kourtney Kardashian, but he is interested in having more children with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Some eyebrows were already raised that Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, were dating, and now sources say that he is trying to convince Richie to start trying for a baby. Kourtney Kardashian and Disick never married, so a marriage license isn’t standing in the way of Disick making the move to have more children.

Hollywood Life says that Disick feels that their relationship is established, and he is ready to add more children to his brood, according to a source close to the father of three.

“It’s been about a year that Scott and Sofia have been together, and he wants to make things a little more official by trying to talk to Sofia about starting a family.”

But Richie is not interested in getting pregnant at this time, as she is still a teen. But Scott continues to push the dialogue, trying to convince her, despite their lack of official status.

“He doesn’t need to be married to her — just like it was with Kourtney — but he is having baby fever, and he would like to convince her to be a mother herself.”

Photos are splashed all over the internet of Scott and Sofia with the three Disick kids on family days out with Richie playing mom to the three young children. Sofia has even been seen alone with Kourtney’s kids, but friends say that has convinced her that having children is a lot of work and that she isn’t ready to be a full-time parent.

“Sofia is already over mommy duty, after just a few days away with Scott and his kids. Even though they have the help of nannies on their spring break trip to Mexico, Sofia is quickly realizing how much work it takes to be a parent.”

Sources who know that family says that the Disick/Kardashian children can be a handful and Sofia is not ready to be in charge of managing four children, even with the help of a staff of nannies.

Add to that the fact that Sofia’s relationship with Scott does not have the support of her father, American Idol judge, Lionel Richie. Lionel has spoken out, understandably concerned that his teen daughter is traveling the globe with her older boyfriend who seems to party for a living when she isn’t even old enough to drink.

But the American Idol judge says he still tracks his daughter’s cell phone to check in on her and is not down with Sofia dating a 34-year-old playboy.