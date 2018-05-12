‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of May 14: Wyatt Corners Bill, Brooke & Taylor Fight Daughters’ Battles

It seems like the old B&B as Brooke and Taylor fight over one man, while Bill's days are numbered.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 14 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) haven’t forgotten where they buried the hatchet, while Bill’s secrets begin to close in on him. Wyatt (Darin Brooks), Justin (Aaron D. Spears), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) all confront Bill (Don Diamont) this week who should be hot under the collar, but is still calm and collected as he pursues Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Monday, May 14

Brooke may be the only person in Los Angeles who thinks that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) rushing into marriage is the right thing to do. The Inquisitr reported that she encouraged Hope to speed the wedding along. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, promise that Brooke will hold fast to the notion that “Hope deserves to be happy.”

In the meantime, Wyatt tries to figure out why Steffy would cheat with Bill if she wants to be with her baby’s daddy. It makes no sense that she would go to a public place, Bill’s office, and make love with him there if she wanted to keep their allegedly secret relationship under wraps. He knows that there is more to the Steffy and Bill cheating story than what meets the eye.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Ridge confides to Brooke his suspicion about Bill Spencer. Things get heated between Wyatt and Bill. Former nemeses find themselves verbally sparring when Taylor confronts Brooke. Katie talks Wyatt into making a deal with the devil himself, Bill. pic.twitter.com/k9TIfkYffG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 11, 2018

Justin has also had enough of his boss’s antics and will call foul on Bill’s manipulation. He won’t like that Bill used Wyatt to unknowingly do his dirty work and that he is actually separating his son from his grandson for the sake of a woman.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge tries to turn to his wife about his theory about Bill sabotaging his daughter’s marriage.

Tuesday, May 15

Taylor has already proved that she can go mama bear if she needs to, and Bill has the bullet wound to play it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will make an insensitive remark as to Steffy’s predicament and all hell will break loose.

It seems as if Wyatt overheard Justin and Bill’s conversation and realized that he was tricked by his father. Wyatt will confront Bill after learning that he was just his father’s pawn in the Steffy and Liam saga.

Wednesday, May 16

Taylor and Brooke, who have catfights down to an art, continue to defend their daughters’ positions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 14 suggest that each woman believes that her daughter deserves Liam.

Back at Spencer Publications, Wyatt threatens Bill.

Thursday, May 17

Ridge will once again approach Liam and try to tell him that he was tricked into believing that Steffy and Bill were having an affair. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Wyatt will talk to Katie (Heather Tom) and tell her that he was duped. Once again, Waytt will want to tell Liam the truth but this time Katie advises him against it.

Summoned by Steffy, a confused Wyatt listens to her pleas to run interference with Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tGLcgZVU2J #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hYSSgffg9U — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 8, 2018

Friday, May 18

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 14, reveal that Katie will advise Wyatt to make a deal with his father. Katie will probably see this as an opportunity for Wyatt to move up in his father’s company, and she probably knows that the truth will eventually come out anyway.

Never-say-die Bill Spencer is still pining after his daughter-in-law, Steffy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will try to convince her of a future together.