Chicago Bulls To Consider Drafting Center Mo Bamba

Texas center Mo Bamba could be the player the Chicago Bulls target if they can move up in the NBA draft.

Which pick the Chicago Bulls will have in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft will be revealed this Tuesday. There are reports that the Bulls are already weighing several options. One of those options the Bulls are considering could be viewed as a mild surprise to some.

There are a few rumblings that Texas center Mo Bamba is one of the draft prospects on the Chicago Bulls’ radar. The website Pippen Ain’t Easy recently released a pre-draft lottery mock draft which has the Bulls selecting Mo Bamba with the No. 6 pick of the NBA Draft.

The notion of the Bulls drafting Mo Bamba is not an improbable one. Although, many NBA observers believe that Bamba’s stock is rising and could be gone if the Bulls stay in the spot they currently have.

The Chicago Bulls’ draft position could change, however. It is a possibility that the Bulls could move into the top-three of the draft order, thus giving them more options to ponder.

Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery will be televised before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Chicago Bulls have varying odds of getting one of the top-three draft picks.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Bulls have a 5.6 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick and an 18.3 percent chance of a top-three selection. The Bulls’ organization would be ecstatic landing the top overall pick, but getting any of the top three choices should guarantee them a shot at Mo Bamba, Deandre Ayton, and Marvin Bagley.

An argument (courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago) is currently being made for the Bulls to target Mo Bamba.

Mo Bamba putting that work in! ???? Stay tuned. #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/k0k4dvDdJ4 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 10, 2018

A frontcourt featuring Lauri Markkanen and Mo Bamba would have the potential to become a formidable duo for the Chicago Bulls. Both players are listed over 7-feet tall, with somewhat contrasting games.

Lauri Markkanen flashed his ability to be an offensive threat along the perimeter while showing some versatility.

Markkanen was one of two NBA rookies, along with Donovan Mitchell to make over 125 three-point shots and grab over 250 rebounds during the season. The Chicago Bulls rookie still needs help on the defensive end, which is why a pairing with Mo Bamba makes sense.

During his lone season with the Texas Longhorns, Mo Bamba showcased his defensive skills by averaging 3.7 blocked shots. Bamba altered just as many shots as he blocked.

He has a 7-foot-9 wingspan. He's already hitting jumpers and 3s. He and KD were the last players to lead the Big 12 in rebounds and blocks. If the Bulls move up in the Lottery, Mo Bamba should be the pick. Third in a series https://t.co/pgiHXpP1y8 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) May 7, 2018

The Chicago Bulls were one of the worse teams in blocked shots. Bulls’ opponents were able to score inside paint without much resistance, as there was not a rim protector on the roster.

In this draft, Mo Bamba is one of only two true rim protectors predicted to be taken with the top 10 picks. On offense, however, Bamba’s game has flaws.

Critics suggest that Mo Bamba is raw offensively. This is where the Bulls must do their homework by scouting him properly. There is growing speculation that Bamba has extended his range. If so, the Bulls may not have a chance to draft him if they do not

The Chicago Bulls have a preference for finding a player with superstar potential in this draft. Someone who can be inserted with their core of young talent. What the Bulls have to determine is which players can fit with Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Bobby Portis. Mo Bamba might be that player.

Mo Bamba is likely to be taken with one of the top-three picks. In a few days, the Chicago Bulls will find out if they have a shot at him.