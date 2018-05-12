Meghan Trainor Confesses She Gained Back 10 Pounds After Losing 20

Meghan's speaking out about her weight loss blip.

Meghan Trainor is opening up about her recent weight loss and getting candid about how she had to get re-motivated after gaining back half of the 20 pounds she initially lost over the past year. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Trainor confessed that she “immediately noticed” when she stopped being so regimented about her diet and fitness routine after her impressive weight loss.

“I did fluctuate and learned that the quick way, because I never ever lost that much weight before,” Trainor recently told ET of her new body, confessing that she had to work hard to drop those 10 pounds again.

“I immediately noticed, like, ‘Oh, there’s a ten back’ and then I had to lose it again,” Meghan continued of her recent weight loss blip. “So that’s a lesson to learn.”

Meghan then confessed that she stopped drinking as part of her efforts to lose weight and clear her skin. The “No Excuses” singer credited her fiancé Daryl Sabara for being instrumental in helping her to drop the pounds and for helping her to stay on track after gaining a little weight back.

“He really changed my life. He showed me how working out can be fun,” Meghan said of the former Spy Kids actor who she became engaged to back in December on her 24th birthday. “I didn’t believe it, but now it’s true and it feels so good when you’re sore — I love that feeling now, I’m addicted to it.”

Trainor also revealed that Sabara likes to cooks healthy meals for her and also taught her how to do the same. “He taught me, like, secrets how to make your food taste great but also be healthy for you,” she said, admitting that she didn’t know how to cook before they got together.

Last year, Trainor confirmed that she’d lost an impressive 20 pounds because she wants to be healthy for her and Daryl’s future children ahead of their impending wedding.

Telling E! News that she managed to lose all the weight “the healthy way,” the pop star continued while chatting with the outlet on the red carpet, “One day we’ll have kids. I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids.”

Meghan Trainor and fiance Daryl Sabara Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Trainor also confessed during an interview with Britain’s Lorraine morning show earlier this year that she didn’t start her health kick to drop the pounds but was more focused on taking care of her mental health after having surgery on her vocal chords.

“I finally enjoy working out and eating better,” she said at the time, per The Mirror, while joking with the host that she’s no longer heading to KFC for fast food after dropping 20 pounds.

Meghan told ET in an interview last year that she likes to workout using the Focus T25 with Shaun T exercise DVDs and added that she had recently become “obsessed” with the routine as part of her new healthy lifestyle.

“It’s amazing. I bought the DVDs. I’m obsessed with it,” she confessed of her newfound love of exercise and fitness last year.

Meghan will be returning to TV screens for the second season of Fox’s singing competition The Four: The Battle For Stardom on June 7 alongside coaches Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and the show’s host Fergie.