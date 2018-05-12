‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Has Been Saved And Season 6 Will Air On NBC

NBC has saved 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and will take over to air Season 6.

Fans of the hit television show Brooklyn Nine-Nine were crushed when Fox announced that it would not renew the series for the sixth season. It was an announcement that shocked avid viewers and many were hoping that another network would pick the show up. Rumors flew around that Hulu could consider the series, but another network has come forward to save the show.

According to a report from ENews, NBC has stepped up to take over the show and will air Season 6 which will be 13 episodes long.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home. Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

NBC is getting a show that will come with quite a few relieved viewers. Being able to head back to NBC is something that will do the show well and it is obvious that the network couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air it’s final episode on Fox at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Robert Greenblatt, the chairman of NBC Entertainment, added on the statement shared above.

Following the news of Fox’s decision to cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine, fans were very upset. They made their feelings well-known and NBC heard them. Very rarely are shows able to come back from cancellation, but Andy Samberg and company were able to make this miracle happen.

Melissa Fumero, who is part of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast, made her happiness about NBC taking over the show clear, thanking the fans for their support.

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

Thousands of fans have also taken to their social media accounts to share their enthusiasm about NBC saving the show. No news has come out about when fans can expect Season 6, but it would be reasonable to assume that the show will pick up next year in a similar time frame as it would have on Fox.

It’s official Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, your wishes and pleads for the show to continue have been answered by NBC. The show will go on!