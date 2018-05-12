NBA Rumors: Brett Brown Wants Another Star In Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers' head coach Brett Brown wants the team to pursue a star in free agency.

Brett Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers have turned the franchise around from going through “The Process” to being a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were a formidable duo in 2017-18, but they weren’t enough to get past the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs.

Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, Brown believes that the 76ers need to get better. Embiid, Simmons, and the rest of the young players in Philadelphia will need to develop, but Brown has bigger ideas.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, Brown wants the 76ers to pursue another star this offseason.

“I think another high level free-agent is required [to win a championship]. I think we have the ability to attract one.”

If the 76ers want to bring in a high-level free agent this offseason, there are quite a few options for them to choose from. One of those options is LeBron James, who is expected to listen to the 76ers’ sales pitch this offseason. Another could be Oklahoma City Thunder impending free agent forward Paul George, who is widely expected to leave the Thunder this offseason.

Philadelphia’s first option is James, who has shown interest in the 76ers’ process. He has talked glowingly about Simmons and the way he plays and seems to admire the way that Philadelphia has built their roster.

George, on the other hand, would be an intriguing fit in Philadelphia. He averaged 21.9 points per game last season with the Thunder, while also chipping in 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals. Philadelphia could use a lethal scorer at the small forward position, but many in the media believe that George will end up heading home to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown also has a chance to be coaching Kawhi Leonard next season. Philadelphia is one of the teams that has been linked to Leonard in trade rumors this offseason. If the San Antonio Spurs do decide to trade their franchise player this offseason, the 76ers are likely to pursue him aggressively.

Philadelphia finished the 2017-18 season with a 52-30 record. It was a big step in the right direction for the franchise. They also took care of business against the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Expect to see the 76ers be aggressive in free agency this offseason. Brown certainly thinks his team needs a star and management will likely do everything in their power to make that happen.