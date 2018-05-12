Meghan Markle May Not Wear A Veil On Her Royal Wedding Day, ‘The Daily Express’ Reports

Princess Diana did and Kate Middleton did, but there's no hard and fast rule that Meghan has to

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married in about a week and speculation is rife about the big day. Details about the royal nuptials are still pretty sparse. The public knows the basics, like the date, location, and time. We also know that Markle won’t have a maid of honor but will be assisted by a group of some of her closest friends.

But there are some other juicy tidbits that are still under wraps. We still don’t know who designed Meghan’s wedding dress. A number of British designers have been thrown around in the tabloids like Erdem, Ralph and Russo, and Alexander McQueen. However, there has been no official confirmation on Meghan’s royal couturier.

Related to the identity of the fashion designer is the question of whether the dress was designed to accommodate a veil. Queen Elizabeth II donned a veil to marry Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Princess Diana wore one and so did Kate Middleton. But as the Daily Express reports, there’s no strict royal rule that Meghan Markle has to follow in their bridal fashion footsteps.

One royal expert told the Daily Express that while it’s not a hard and fast tradition, the veil adds to the “fantasy and pageantry” that encompasses the royal wedding.

“In all my research on royalty, I’ve never come across anything that dictates what a royal bride should wear on her wedding day,” she continued. “I believe it’s more tradition than anything else that a bride – royal or not – wear a veil.”

The Daily Express notes that the history of the bridal veil dates back to Romanic times when it was seen as a symbol of promised fidelity on the part of the wife. It later came to symbolize virginity.

But even if Meghan ditches the veil, there will be other aspects of the royal wedding that are sure to deliver that sense of pomp and ceremony. As Marie Claire notes, the royal bride always wears a tiara. Princess Diana wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth, and Kate Middleton wore the Cartier Halo tiara. People Magazine reports that Meghan and Prince Harry will go on a horse-drawn carriage ride after their wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle so that they can be seen by well-wishers along the streets.

So, with all of this spectacle to feast our eyes on, we probably won’t miss the bridal veil if Meghan Markle decides to nix it from her bridal look.