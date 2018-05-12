Jon Favreau Reveals Timeline For New Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series, 7 Years After Battle Of Yavin

The story will take place after 'Return of the Jedi' but before 'The Force Awakens,' and this is largely uncharted territory.

There is a litany of future Star Wars projects in the works, and a live-action TV series spearheaded by Jon Favreau is one of them. As seen in the video below, Nerdist Senior Editor Dan Casey spoke with Jon Favreau on the red carpet, at the Hollywood premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the filmmaker revealed some details on the new series.

When it was announced earlier this year that Favreau would be heading the series, fans went nuts. The filmmaker served as executive producer and director for numerous Marvel movies, including The Avengers and the Iron Man trilogies, and he’s already a part of the Star Wars universe; he lent his voice as Pre Vizsla in The Clone Wars, and he voices Rio Durant, a four-armed Adrennian pilot, in the upcoming Solo film.

As JoBlo documented, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy expressed her excitement on Jon coming on board to produce the live-action Star Wars TV series. The president said that she “couldn’t be more excited.”

“Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

As Nerdist reported, Jon Favreau recently revealed a few details regarding the new Star Wars show. Perhaps most exciting is that we now know the timeline that the story will take place in. The series will take place seven years after A New Hope‘s Battle of Yavin, which is also known as the Battle of the Death Star. This is also about three years after Return of the Jedi, but decades before the happenings of The Force Awakens. A few books and video games have depicted this era in the Star Wars universe, but it is largely new territory.

Favreau also said, in true fanboy-like fashion, that he already wrote several scripts before he got the job. He said that he wrote four scripts to show Disney what the series would look like. They loved the idea, and fans couldn’t be more grateful for their decision to sign him.



With all the excitement, Dan Casey tweeted out the news but accidentally miswrote one of the details. He initially tweeted that the story takes place seven years after the Battle of Endor, instead of the Battle of Yavin. He later composed a tweet to correct the error, but numerous outlets had already reported the wrong timeline.

The story takes place just a few years after the Return of the Jedi, and while seeing characters from that epoch is not necessarily expected, it is certainly hoped for by many. But a series giving us new characters and storylines will certainly help keep the franchise fresh.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to be released this month, on May 25, and a timeframe has yet to be given for Favreau’s live-action TV series.