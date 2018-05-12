Dorinda Medley Slams Luann De Lesseps On Twitter After She Comments About Her Drinking

Dorinda Medley had a rough night on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. She was at dinner with Bethenny Frankel and her relief team the night before they were leaving for Puerto Rico, and she drank too much. Medley made a scene and, in the aftermath, knew she had made a mistake. Frankel talked with her on the plane to Puerto Rico, insinuating she had a drinking problem.

After Dorinda Medley read the Bravo blogs from the other women, she decided to call out Luann de Lesseps. According to Us Weekly, Dorinda called out her friend on Twitter, making sure to garner the most amount of attention. She slammed de Lesseps for commenting about the dinner after she had been the one to be arrested for assaulting a police officer, and for the incident in which she punched Tom D’Agostino.

This season of The Real Housewives of New York City has been intense. Dorinda Medley has changed up her friendships. This dig at Luann de Lesseps is shocking to fans as the two have been close in the past. In fact, Medley actually set Luann up with Tom. Aside from the newest drama, there has been tension with Sonja Morgan as well. Dorinda flipped out on her at a gathering, causing a lot of upset between the ladies. The two are likely beyond reconciliation, and the shade throwing will continue both on and off the show.

Bethenny Frankel called Dorinda Medley a “drunk” while on the flight to Puerto Rico, something she disputes in her latest Bravo blog. She slammed the B-Strong founder, saying that she is set on labeling everyone. Medley has always denied that she has had a drinking problem, as the issue has been raised in the past. Her conduct on the show has been talked about on numerous occasions, but it is always explained away.

Moving forward, Dorinda Medley is in the middle of a tense season. She called out Sonja Morgan on Twitter already, and now, Luann de Lesseps is her latest target. The Real Housewives of New York City is headed for an explosive season, and Medley is helping to do her part with the drama on and off camera.