Kris Jenner Reportedly ‘Pushing’ Tristan To Spend $250K On Mother’s Day For Khloe, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Tristan is allegedly relieved that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is taking control

Kris Jenner is reportedly going to make Tristan Thompson pay for allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Hollywood Life reports that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is “pushing” Thompson to spend $250,000 on an extravagant Mother’s Day experience for first-time-mom Khloe.

“Khloe will be getting lots of gifts from her family this year but they all know that what Tristan gets her is most important,” an alleged “insider” told Hollywood Life. “Kris is terrified he’s going to screw up Mother’s Day and break her heart all over again. That’s why Kris is taking control.”

According to Hollywood Life, Kris “offered” to assist Tristan in preparing every detail of Khloe Kardashian’s first Mother’s Day because she wants her daughter to be happy.

The source claims that Kris is consulting with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to design some custom bling for Khloe.

She is also allegedly looking into possible vacations for her daughter and the father of her first child. The source contends that Khloe was jealous of a recent trip that Kylie Jenner took with her baby’s father, Travis Scott. So Kris, the insider claims, is strongly encouraging Tristan to book a trip to the Caribbean island chain.

So, you may be wondering how Tristan would react to all of this encouragement from Kris Jenner? Well, Hollywood Life reports that he’s “accepted” her advice because he’s anxious about being absent from Khloe and his daughter True Thompson’s side on Mother’s Day because of the NBA finals. The source says that he’s relieved that Kris is taking control of making all these plans.

“With everything she’s planning he’ll be spending at a good quarter million when all is said and done. Kris feels he owes it to Khloe, she deserves it,” the insider continued.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson were embroiled in a cheating scandal when photos and videos of Thompson getting “flirty” with other women went public days before Kardashian gave birth. There has been lots of speculation that Khloe and Tristan would split up in light of the “revelations” in the press. But it looks like Khloe Kardashian isn’t ready to give up on the relationship just yet. A photo obtained by TMZ showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star supporting Tristan at a Cavaliers basketball game against the Toronto Raptors recently. TMZ offers even more evidence that the two are trying to make it work with another photo of Khloe and Tristan having lunch with friends.

Perhaps, given Hollywood Life‘s recent claims about her masterminding Khloe’s Mother’s Day plans, Kris Jenner is behind the reconciliation. We may never know for sure.