‘iZombie’ Is Officially Renewed For Season 5: So Will Rahul Kohli Get That Tattoo Now?

Rahul Kohli promised he and a co-star would get an 'iZombie' tattoo ahead of the renewal confirmation

CW has made the official announcement that their popular zombie series, iZombie, has been renewed for a fifth season. Of course, that now means that one of the show’s cast members might also be getting a tattoo to celebrate the news.

Variety revealed that the CW Network has renewed iZombie for Season 5. Currently airing the tail end of its Season 4 episodes, iZombie has been renewed ahead of its Season 4 finale on May 28.

The TV series follows the life of Liv Moore (Rose McIver), a morgue attendant that has a penchant for brains. The series has followed Liv from when she first turned into a zombie after a party gone wrong and had to not only change careers but also keep her true identity a secret, right up to the present where zombies are now a known thing to the rest of the world.

Right from the beginning, though, the morgue attendant she works with, Ravi Chakrabarti, knew her secret and worked with her as he tried to develop a cure for her zombie condition.

Ravi is played by Rahul Kohli, who is very active with iZombie fans on Twitter. Over the course of four seasons of iZombie, he has developed a great rapport with the fan base. Recently, he tweeted a message — likely in jest — that just may come back to bite him now that iZombie has been renewed.

CW Network

Rahul declared that he and co-star Malcolm Goodwin (who plays Detective Clive Babineaux) would get matching iZombie tattoos if they got “some good news about the show.” According to the tweet, it was also something the pair had been considering for some time. This tweet got a huge response, with many fans liking and commenting on it.

Aight, here’s the scoop. @malcolmjgoodwin and I have said for a long time we’d get matching #iZOMBiE tattoos. If we get some good news about the show, consider it done. #Ravineux pic.twitter.com/WHzRWLV8Cp — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 8, 2018

Once the news broke about the renewal, Rahul took to Twitter once more in regard to the original tweet.

Remember that tweet about if we get renewed, I’ll get an #iZOMBiE tattoo? Uh oh https://t.co/JXODaZPlEf — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) May 11, 2018

Of course, iZombie fans now want to know, if Rahul gets a tattoo, will Malcolm Goodwin also get one? Only time will reveal this answer.

iZombie is currently airing on the CW Network every Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Season 4 concludes on May 28 and there is no news yet on when Season 5 will premiere.