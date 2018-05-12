‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Says Kailyn Lowry Is ‘Obsessed’ With Her, Needs To ‘Get Over’ The Drama

Briana DeJesus dishes details on her bad blood with Kailyn Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is opening up about her rocky relationship with co-star Kailyn Lowry. As many fans will remember, Briana was added to the cast of the show in Season 8, and caused drama when she began dating Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

According to a May 11 report by Radar Online, Briana DeJesus is now claiming that Kailyn Lowry is “obsessed” with her, calling her a “crybaby” who “needs to get over” the drama and “let it go,” because she and Javi Marroquin are no longer together.

When asked how she feels about having bad blood between her and her co-star, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus claimed that she doesn’t care, adding that she is not appearing on Teen Mom 2 to make friends, rather she is participating to tell her story of what it is like for her to be a young, single mother.

In addition, Briana says that she only has to see Kailyn once or twice a year, so she doesn’t allow her to “mess up” her mood, adding that there is “nothing” she can do about Lowry’s negative feelings towards her. DeJesus and Marroquin ended their relationship back in January, but Briana says that she and Javi still talk from time to time. She admitted that she recently spoke to her ex-boyfriend, and he told her that he’s happy with his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

However, Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin’s relationship was very serious. In the newly released Teen Mom 2 extended trailer, Javi is seen holding an engagement ring that he picked out for Briana as his sister tells him that he’s moving too fast. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Marroquin never proposed to DeJesus. However, Briana did claim that she would have said yes if things had been a bit different.

The couple allegedly ended their relationship when Briana refused to move to Javi’s home state of Delaware. However, DeJesus’ plans to have plastic surgery also reportedly factored in to the pair’s decision to split. Javi has moved on, but it seems the drama will be at an all-time high during Season 9 of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.