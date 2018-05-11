Curry is denying she was ever a part of NBC's investigation Into Lauer's sexual misconduct

Former Today host Ann Curry is calling out NBC for trying to link her into an investigation into sexual misconduct by Matt Lauer behind the scenes at Today. Curry is refuting the claim that NBC lawyers contacted her as part of their investigation into claims against Lauer. A lawyer from NBC had told the NYT that Curry participated in a formal investigation into Lauer, but she says this simply isn’t true.

RadarOnline says that Curry is angered that NBC, the network that fired her is now trying to rope her into the Matt Lauer scandal as if she were part of the investigation. Curry says that she was only contacted by lawyers from NBC after she told a reporter for the Washington Post that a female Today staffer had complained in 2012 about Lauer’s behavior and sexual harassment. After hearing the complaints from the staffer, Curry told two NBC executives about the complaints in reference to Lauer.

After the Washington Post article ran, lawyers for NBC wanted to know from Curry the name of the staffer who confided in her that she had been harassed by Matt Lauer. The woman still works for NBC, and Curry wouldn’t betray the confidence according to a source.

“[Ann Curry] made a promise to the young woman at the time that she would never reveal her identity, and she wouldn’t betray her trust.”

JUST IN: Further questions about NBC’s Lauer report. Ann Curry says: “I have not participated in any formal investigation by NBC on sexual harassment.” https://t.co/oe4OU94vZp — John Koblin (@koblin) May 10, 2018

The Today employee who confided in Ann Curry was said to be just out of college at the time that she says Lauer sexually harassed her. She told Curry that Lauer made her feel uncomfortable by paying her excessive attention and making unprofessional comments.

To date, Curry will not reveal the name of the woman who complained to her about Lauer.

“Ann refused to tell the lawyer who the staff member was…she did consider revealing the two executives she warned about Matt’s behavior, but since they no longer work directly with the Today show, decided not to because the risk of having betrayed the confidence also was a factor.”

Curry is certain that nobody contacted her prior to the Washington Post article.

"In a Washington Post report published Thursday, Lauer’s former co-anchor Ann Curry said she approached two members of NBC’s management team in 2012 after a female staffer at the network told her she was “sexually harassed physically” by Lauer."https://t.co/M8aU8lSLOf — WitnessNow (@Peaceful_411) May 9, 2018

An NBC spokeswoman, Hilary Smith confirms that a lawyer from NBC Universal did reach out to Curry after the Post article saying that Curry had refused to name names, says Vanity Fair.

“Ann declined to name the alleged complainant, nor would she identify the person in management to whom she says she raised a concern at the time about Lauer.”

Smith added that because the lawyer contacted Curry, they considered her “part of the investigation.”

But Curry wanted to set the record straight to say that she did not participate in any investigation into the Lauer sexual misconduct allegations.

“I have not participated in any formal investigation by NBC on sexual harassment.”

Ann Curry has also stated that she has had no contact with Matt Lauer since his dismissal from Today.