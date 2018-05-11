NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Working On Extension With Klay Thompson

Per reports, the Warriors and Klay Thompson are working on a contract extension.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are a pair that seem unlikely to break up anytime soon. After helping bring the franchise back to life, Thompson has been open and honest about his desire to stay with the Warriors moving forward.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, the Warriors are happy to accommodate Thompson. It sounds like the Warriors and Thompson are working on a long-term contract extension. This comes in the middle of their playoff run that is set to continue in the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets.

In a recent interview, Thompson talked about his desire to stay with Golden State and how it wouldn’t seem right to leave.

“I was part of building this culture. It wouldn’t be leaving everything I worked for behind, but it would be a whole new start. I was one of the pioneers of this. I’m one of the longest-tenured players here besides Steph, so I’m very prideful of the turnaround the Warriors have made. Just because I’m not the face of the franchise doesn’t mean I’m not recognized for it. Real fans and the people in the organization and my peers around the league, they see the work I’ve put in and realize I’ve been a huge component to the success here for the last five, six, seven years, so I have an identity here. It would be hard for me to envision going anywhere else.”

It doesn’t hear for Thompson that the Warriors are one of the best all-around teams that the NBA has seen in a while. He has helped create a dynasty in Golden State and leaving that certainly would seem wrong.

During the 2017-18 regular season with the Warriors, Thompson ended up averaging 20.0 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 48.8 percent from the field and connected on a blistering 44.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Without him in the lineup, Golden State’s offense would take a major dip.

The report also mentions that Thompson’s contract could be worth up to $188 million over the next five years, although the reports are stating that Thompson would accept a team-friendly deal. Golden State has found ways to continue creating cap room over the last few years, due in large part to Kevin Durant being willing to take team-friendly deals. Thompson’s new contract would certainly force the Warriors to be a bit more creative with their money moving forward.

Expect to see the two sides get a deal done at some point in the fairly near future. It isn’t likely to happen during the playoffs, but they probably have the framework of the deal done and should find a way to agree to terms early in the offseason.