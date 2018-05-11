RuPaul To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘AJ And The Queen’

RuPaul Charles is adding another show to his impressive resume.

Look out Netflix, RuPaul is coming!

According to Deadline, the infamous drag queen is set star in a new show, AJ And The Queen, on the Netflix streaming service. RuPaul Charles has teamed up with Michael Patrick King on the upcoming project. As many know, King is the mastermind behind hit shows like Sex and the City and 2 Broke Girls.

The show is slated to be shot at the Warner Brothers lot with the first season order being for 10 episodes to begin. According to EW, RuPaul and King will co-write the episodes and each will be an hour long. Not surprisingly, RuPaul will play the role of Ruby, struggling drag queen who travels from club to club across the United States to perform.

In the series, Ru befriends an 11-year-old named AJ who is described as “a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy” kid. The show’s tagline says that the two misfits (one tall and one small) travel from city to city while Ruby’s message of love and acceptance will help to touch and change lives for the better.

Each episode, fans will also be treated to what they know RuPaul best for — playing a musical drag number in every club Ru visits. Of course, RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently airing on VH1. The show has been a clear hit as it is already in its 10th season on the air.

Today, Ru took to his Instagram account to share news of his upcoming show on Netflix, directing fans to Deadline‘s Instagram page to find out more information on the upcoming project.

Fans who saw his post on the upcoming show immediately took time to comment, with most fans expressing their excitement for AJ And The Queen.

In all, RuPaul's post gained over 52,000 likes as well as 544 and counting comments.

AJ And The Queen has yet to get a release date.