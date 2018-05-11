Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Want Tristan Thompson To Publicly Address Cheating Scandal, Sources Tell ‘Us’

Khloe's friends have strong opinions of Tristan after the cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian’s friends have some strong opinions about Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal. Those closest to Khloe reportedly believe that Tristan should make a public statement about his infidelity.

According to a May 11 report by Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian’s friends haven’t forgiven Tristan Thompson for being unfaithful. In fact, many people in Khloe’s inner circle believe that Tristan should have publicly addressed the cheating scandal when it happened. Now, it’s been a month and he and Kardashian have still not spoken out about the shocking photos and video of Tristan cheating. “Khloe’s friends and those around her think Tristan should have publicly addressed it,” the insider stated.

As many fans already know, photos and video of Tristan Thompson kissing and touching multiple women surfaced just hours before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True. The magazine reports that Tristan cheated on Khloe with at least five women throughout her pregnancy. However, Khloe remained in Cleveland with Tristan after giving birth.

As previously reported by the Inqusitir, Khloe Kardashian weighed her options, and upon seeing what a great father Tristan Thompson was to baby True, she decided to forgive him. Sources reveal that the couple are now fully back together, and they’ve even re-emerged together in the public eye. Last week, Khloe and Tristan were seen having lunch together in Cleveland, and on Tuesday they were spotted out again for a matinee movie date. Kardashian has also started coming to Thompson’s basketball games again, and sitting in her usual spot among Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

While Tristan Thompson has been quiet about the cheating scandal, he did open up about his newborn daughter. Tristan recently told UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin‘ podcast that baby True has a full head of hair and green eyes. The NBA star added that having a daughter is much more emotional than having a son.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, had made no secret of her feelings towards Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandal. Kim has previously stated that what he did to Khloe was “f***ed up” and that Tristan even blocked her on social media.