Olivia Culpo Dons Sexy Bikini, Brings Back The Fanny Pack On Hawaiian Vacation

Is there anything that Olivia Culpo doesn't look good in?

On her Hawaiian vacation, Olivia Culpo bringing sexy back in a totally new way.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the newly-turned 26-year-old celebrated her birthday by posting a photo of herself in, well, her actual birthday suit. In the NSFW photo, the former Miss Universe leaves little to the imagination, covering only her private area and breasts in the photo. In the caption, Culpo writes that pain shapes and love transforms. She also shares that it’s a repost from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram page.

And today, Culpo is giving her fans something else to talk about as she shows off her toned body on a set of stairs in Hawaii. In the photo, Culpo poses with her hand on the railing as she walks up a set of steps. The gorgeous Hawaiian landscape and ocean are pictured behind her as she rocks a teeny black bikini.

Most notably, Culpo can be seen with a fanny pack slung across her tiny waist, bringing a somewhat retro look. The fanny pack is black to match her bathing suit and has a small black tassel hanging off of it. To complete her hot look, Culpo rocked a transparent visor as well as a big pair of aviator sunglasses.

Culpo’s 2.7 million-plus followers clearly enjoyed the model’s latest “gram” by giving it over 73,000 likes and 410 plus comments within just two hours of being posted. Many fans simply commented on the picture with the heart-eyes emoji while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on Culpo’s outfit.

Aloha!???? @calzedonia A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 11, 2018 at 10:57am PDT

“Is there anything you can’t pull off?”

“Looking absolutely stunning girl,” another follower chimed in.

And just yesterday, Culpo again took to her Instagram account to show off her toned abs. This time, the 26-year-old opted for an all-red look as she posed in red yoga pants and a matching red bra. Once again, the gorgeous blue Hawaiian waters are visible in the background of the snapshot and Culpo’s fans confirmed that they approved of the picture, giving it over 95,000 likes and 460 plus comments.

Golden hour???? A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 10, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT

Even Culpo’s pal, Paris Hilton, took time to comment on the picture by posting a fire emoji.

Though her breakup from New England Patriot’s star, Danny Amendola, is fresh, the model has proven through her Instagram account that she is doing just fine.