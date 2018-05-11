Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Instagram Video Of Son Isaiah Shaving Her Husband’s Playoff Beard

NHL player Mike Fisher calls it a career.

The son of Carrie Underwood may or may not have a future career as a hair stylist. The country star posted a short video to Instagram today depicting Isaiah Fisher, 3, trying to shave off his dad’s playoff beard. Underwood humorously captioned the video, “Prediction: This won’t end well.” The footage, as of this writing, has received nearly one million views so far, along with about 160,000 likes.

Underwood’s spouse, Mike Fisher, 37, plays (or played) for the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League. In fact, the former team captain unretired in January to assist the Preds one last time in their quest for the Stanley Cup awarded to the eventual NHL champion. It’s a tradition in the National Hockey League that players stop shaving during the playoffs. That being said, beards have become quite popular among professional athletes during their regular season, especially in Major League Baseball.

Unfortunately for Fisher’s squad, they were knocked out of the post-season by the Winnipeg Jets last night by a score of 5-1 in a decisive Game 7 semi-final matchup. The Jets host the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference Finals tomorrow night, while their Eastern counterparts — the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning — take the ice for their Game 1 tonight in Florida. Fisher, who plays center, broke in with the Ottawa Senators in 1999. The Predators fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in last year’s Stanley Cup final in six games.

Given her husband’s second NHL retirement, Carrie Underwood also quipped that “saving $$$ on grooming now that he’s out of a job,” the New York Post reported.

Last night after the game, Carrie Underwood took to Twitter inform her 8.6 million followers that she was throwing her support to the Vegas Knights for the balance of this season’s playoff run and also volunteered to sing the national anthem at one of their games.

And I’ll also say, until next season, I am officially a @GoldenKnights fan! I’ll enjoy seeing them make a little history!! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 11, 2018

And one last thing…if the @GoldenKnights need an anthem singer, I’m 2-0 in the playoffs…just saying…????‍♀️ Goodnight everybody! Lots of ❤️ from #SMASHVILLE — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 11, 2018

Mark Humphrey / AP Images

Separately, an insider supposedly told People magazine that Underwood, 35, and her family are looking to move to a different Nashville neighborhood in the aftermath of a trip-and-fall accident in November which resulted in the singer needing about 50 stitches to her face and treatment for a broken wrist. Security concerns are also a factor, in what presumably is a gated community.

“‘They’ve been having a lot of issues with neighbors letting people in the community to look around and it all escalated after the fall,’ the source explains,” People reported.

Watch Isaiah Fisher help shave his dad’s beard in the Instagram clip posted by Carrie Underwood and embedded below.