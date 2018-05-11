Meghan Markle’s Father Is Learning The Royal Ropes Of Etiquette Before His Daughter’s Wedding

Thomas Markle is learning to mind his Ps and Qs before meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, will learn how to handle the spotlight, as per the proper British etiquette, ahead of his daughter’s wedding on May 19, 2018. He is reportedly learning the ropes of the social graces of the royal family Meghan will be marrying into. According to Radar Online, he will undergo “intensive etiquette training” in how to react to the queen, the correct table manners, how to address the royals, and even how to walk his daughter down the aisle to meet her prince.

The 73-year-old is said to be a recluse who moved to Rosarito Beach, Mexico, when he retired. It is thought that the schooling will only benefit him in making him more comfortable with the royal protocols. According to IMDb, Thomas is an award-winning lighting director, and is used to being behind the camera and not in front of it. Unlike Meghan, who has received months of etiquette coaching, Thomas will only undergo a crash course designed to help steer him through the events of the day. Not only will he be taught the appropriate mannerisms to adopt, but by learning the traditional customs he will feel more at ease as well.

Thomas Markle will be taught to initially address the queen as “Your Majesty” and then call her “Ma’am” thereafter. One is never to turn your back on her, and to never ever touch her. Of course, it goes without saying that one is not to ask personal questions, and to let her lead the conversation. Other royal protocols include not to begin eating until Queen Elizabeth does, and definitely not to drink too much alcohol.

Meghan Markle’s father had his measurements taken by a local Rosarito tailor and it is believed that they will be sent to a more exclusive tailor in London. It is rumored that a bespoke suit will be made for the bride’s father, and upon his arrival the suit will be altered as required. Thomas will be walking his daughter down the aisle and giving her away.

Prince Harry has reportedly not met his future father-in-law yet, and has only spoken to him over the phone. According to Good Housekeeping,“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”