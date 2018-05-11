Farah Fawcett’s Son, Redmond O’Neal, Charged With Possession Of Controlled Substance, Second-Degree Robbery

Father Ryan O'Neal says that Redmond never recovered from his mother's death.

Redmond O’Neal, the only child of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal, is in deep legal trouble as he’s been arrested for robbery and drug charges. Redmond O’Neal was charged with robbing a Santa Monica 7-11 with a weapon, and when he was arrested, he was found to allegedly be on drugs and in possession of drugs and narcotic drug paraphernalia.

The LAPD told PageSix that at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Redmond O’Neal, 33, attempted to rob the convenience store, threatening the clerk with a knife and demanding money from the cash register. O’Neal left the 7-11 with cash, but he was arrested later that day after the police were called.

Redmond O’Neal has struggled with addiction for much of his life and has had numerous scrapes with the criminal justice system, spending time in and out of rehab since his teens. In the past, Redmond has struggled to stay off drugs while on probation, leading to time behind bars.

Actor Ryan O’Neal has commented that Redmond was devastated by the death of Farrah Fawcett.

“[Redmond] never recovered from the loss of his mother.”

Two of Redmond O’Neal’s older half-siblings, Tatum and Griffin O’Neal have also struggled with drug addiction, and so has his father Ryan O’Neal, according to The Mercury News. Redmond O’Neal has another lesser-known half-brother, Patrick O’Neal, a sports reporter.

Questions are being asked about why Redmond’s would hold up a 7-11 when his mother left him $4.5 million, the balance of her estate, in her will. Fawcett reportedly left nothing to Ryan O’Neal. But Redmond does not have access to his inheritance as it is held in a trust by Farrah Fawcett’s former business manager, Richard Francis, says People.

People reports that Redmond is not allowed to touch the principal $4.5 million, but he does have access to the interest accrued from investments. The base amount can only be used for Redmond’s health care, including any form of rehab, says probate attorney Andrew W. Mayoras.

“This means Francis can spend as much as he deems advisable for rehabilitation (which would clearly improve Redmond’s health), without paying anything directly to him for fear of it being spent on drugs, etc.”

Fawcett put the plan in place this way to ensure that he didn’t burn through all of the money and end up left with nothing.

His half-sister, Tatum O’Neal, says that Redmond has access to the best rehab that money can buy, but he needs to primarily decide to help himself.

“I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction. He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

Redmond O’Neal has a bail hearing Friday in Los Angeles.